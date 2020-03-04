Biden Scores A Big Super Tuesday Victory, And Markets Love It

Former Vice President Joe Biden scored a Super Tuesday victory in what seemed unlikely even just a week ago.

The latest projections show that Biden has captured nine states, including the second-biggest prize on offer, Texas.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the fiery populist, did score the biggest victory of the night in California. But after Super Tuesday, Biden according to projections leads in the delegate count, and now has the momentum.

“They don’t call it Super Tuesday for nothing,” Biden said in a speech in Los Angeles.

About a third of total Democratic delegates were up for grabs on Super Tuesday. It will take 1,991 to win the nomination for president on first ballot. (The 765 superdelegates don’t participate in the nominating process on the first ballot.)

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_26f6e70d944d4d8b18f96846.json

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_957c08e220ba84c0693f5b91.json

Exit polls showed Biden capturing voters who decided in the last few days, getting a big bump from his victory on Saturday in the South Carolina primary as well as timely endorsements from former rivals including Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.

Sanders in his own speech ramped up his attacks on Biden in what is almost assuredly now a two-person race. Sanders criticized Biden for his support for the Iraq war and his stance on Social Security.

Financial markets however seem to sense a swing in Biden’s direction. Admittedly after a volatile day on Tuesday, U.S. stock futures jumped on Wednesday after the strong showing for the more market-friendly candidate.

In the political betting market PredictIt, the Biden contract shot up to 74%, versus Sanders on just 18%.

In third -- former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who isn’t running.

