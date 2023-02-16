Companies

Biden says unidentified objects likely tied to benign purpose

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

February 16, 2023 — 02:19 pm EST

Written by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday that three unidentified objects shot down by U.S. fighter jets did not appear to have been used for spying on the United States and were likely tied to benign purposes.

Biden in a speech said the U.S. intelligence community assessment is the objects were likely tied to private companies or research institutions.

