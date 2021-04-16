US Markets

Biden says U.S. will work with Japan in areas such as 5G, chip supply chains

Nandita Bose Reuters
Trevor Hunnicut Reuters
WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the White House on Friday and said the United States and Japan will invest together in areas such as 5G, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, genomics and semiconductor supply chains.

"Japan and the United States are both deeply invested in innovation and looking to the future. That includes making sure we invest in and protect technologies that will maintain and sharpen our competitive edge," Biden said.

