Biden says U.S. to impose sanctions on company building Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday his administration will impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company in charge of building Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"Today, I have directed my administration to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and its corporate officers," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

