US Markets

Biden says U.S. raid in Syria targeted leader of Islamic State

Contributors
Steve Holland Reuters
Susan Heavey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

U.S. President Joe Biden said a U.S. special forces counter-terrorism raid in northwest Syria on Thursday targeted the leader of Islamic State, adding he would address the operation in remarks later on Thursday.

Adds background, details

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said a U.S. special forces counter-terrorism raid in northwest Syria on Thursday targeted the leader of Islamic State, adding he would address the operation in remarks later on Thursday.

"Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi—the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation," Biden said in a statement, referring to the acronym by which the Sunni Islamist militant group is sometimes known.

A senior U.S. administration official told Reuters al-Quraishi was killed in the raid.

Biden planned to deliver remarks on the Syria operation at 9:30 a.m. ET/1430 GMT, the White House said.

After the killing of Islamic State founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October 2019, the group named al-Quraishi, an Iraqi who was once held in U.S. custody, as his successor.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Susan Heavey; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular