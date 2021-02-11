Biden says there will not be enough COVID vaccines by end of summer to vaccinate all Americans

BETHESDA, Md., Feb 11 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States would not have enough coronavirus vaccine doses by the end of the summer to vaccinate all Americans.

Biden made the remark during a visit to the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health in a suburb of Washington.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Leslie Adler)

