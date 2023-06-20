News & Insights

Biden says there is need to address security, economic risks posed by AI

June 20, 2023 — 04:50 pm EDT

By Trevor Hunnicutt

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 (Reuters) - The risks of artificial intelligence to national security and the economy need to be addressed, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday, adding he would seek expert advice on the subject.

"My administration is committed to safeguarding Americans' rights and safety while protecting privacy, to addressing bias and misinformation, to making sure AI systems are safe before they are released," Biden said at an event in San Francisco.

Several governments are considering how to mitigate the dangers of the emerging technology, which has experienced a boom in investment and consumer popularity in recent months after the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Regulators globally have been scrambling to draw up rules governing the use of generative AI, which can create text and images, the impact of which proponents compare to that from the arrival of the internet.

Biden has also recently been discussing the issue of AI with other world leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak whose government will later this year hold a first global summit on artificial intelligence safety. Biden is expected to discuss the topic with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ongoing U.S. visit.

