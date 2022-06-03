US Markets

Biden says OPEC production announcement positive, not sure it's enough

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday welcomed the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries announcement on increased production, but said he was not sure it was enough.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday welcomed the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries announcement on increased production, but said he was not sure it was enough.

"They acknowledged that there is an oil shortage and they have made an announcement that they're going to increase production. So I don't know enough to know whether it's enough. I know it's positive," Biden told reporters after remarks on the jobs report in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Doina Chiacu;)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Energy

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular