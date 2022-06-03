Biden says OPEC production announcement positive, not sure it's enough

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday welcomed the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries announcement on increased production, but said he was not sure it was enough.

"They acknowledged that there is an oil shortage and they have made an announcement that they're going to increase production. So I don't know enough to know whether it's enough. I know it's positive," Biden told reporters after remarks on the jobs report in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Doina Chiacu;)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

