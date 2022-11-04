Biden says meeting with oil companies has not been set up

SAN DIEGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday a meeting with oil companies has not been scheduled, after earlier saying he was planning to talk to the firms to complain about their record profits while gas prices remain high.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)

((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.