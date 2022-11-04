US Markets
BP

Biden says meeting with oil companies has not been set up

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

November 04, 2022 — 05:02 pm EDT

Written by Trevor Hunnicutt for Reuters ->

SAN DIEGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday a meeting with oil companies has not been scheduled, after earlier saying he was planning to talk to the firms to complain about their record profits while gas prices remain high.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)

