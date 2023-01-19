US Markets

Biden says looks forward to getting documents probe resolved

Credit: REUTERS/JULIA NIKHINSON

January 19, 2023 — 06:46 pm EST

Written by Jeff Mason for Reuters ->

Adds additional quotes and background

APTOS, Calif., Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is looking forward to getting the investigation into classified documents found at his home and former office resolved and said he has no regrets.

AttorneyGeneral Merrick Garland last week named a special counsel to investigate the matter after classified documents were found at Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home and a Washington, D.C., office he used before becoming president.

"We're fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly," Biden said in remarks after touring flood damage in Northern California.

Biden said he has been doing as instructed by his lawyers after "a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place." He said the documents were immediately turned over to the National Archives after they were found.

"I think you're gonna find there's nothing there. I have no regrets," Biden said.

The White House has largely been on the defensive since the initial revelations on Jan. 9 that the documents had been discovered.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Leslie Adler and Diane Craft)

((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.