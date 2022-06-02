US Markets

Biden says its 'unconscionable' Senate Republicans won't back gun violence bills

Contributor
Steve Holland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he found it "unconscionable" that a majority of the Senate Republicans did not want to take any action on legislation related to gun violence in the aftermath of recent deadly mass shootings in the United States.

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he found it "unconscionable" that a majority of the Senate Republicans did not want to take any action on legislation related to gun violence in the aftermath of recent deadly mass shootings in the United States.

"My God, the fact that the majority of the Senate Republicans don't want any of these proposals even to be debated or come up for a vote, I find unconscionable. We can't fail the American people again," Biden said in an address late on Thursday.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular