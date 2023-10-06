Biden says it's possible he'll meet China's Xi next month

Adds quote from Biden paragraph 2

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said it is possible that he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month in San Francisco but nothing has been set up yet.

"There is no such meeting set up, but it is a possibility," Biden told reporters after making remarks about the U.S. economy.

