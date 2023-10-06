News & Insights

Biden says it's possible he'll meet China's Xi next month

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

October 06, 2023 — 12:58 pm EDT

Written by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said it is possible that he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month in San Francisco but nothing has been set up yet.

"There is no such meeting set up, but it is a possibility," Biden told reporters after making remarks about the U.S. economy.

