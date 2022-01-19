US Markets

Biden says it's appropriate for Fed to recalibrate support for U.S. economy

Contributor
Alexandra Alper Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said it was appropriate for the Federal Reserve to recalibrate the support it provides to the U.S. economy, given the strength of the recovery and recent price increases.

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said it was appropriate for the Federal Reserve to recalibrate the support it provides to the U.S. economy, given the strength of the recovery and recent price increases.

"Given the strength of our economy and recent price increases, it's appropriate, as ... Fed Chairman (Jerome) Powell has indicated, to recalibrate the support that is now necessary," Biden told a news conference.

He also called on the U.S. Senate to confirm his recent nominations for key roles on the Federal Reserve Board "without any further delay."

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; writing by Andrea Shalal; editing by Howard Goller)

((andrea.shalal@tr.com; +1 202-815-7432;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular