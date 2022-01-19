Biden says it's appropriate for Fed to recalibrate support for U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said it was appropriate for the Federal Reserve to recalibrate the support it provides to the U.S. economy, given the strength of the recovery and recent price increases.

"Given the strength of our economy and recent price increases, it's appropriate, as ... Fed Chairman (Jerome) Powell has indicated, to recalibrate the support that is now necessary," Biden told a news conference.

He also called on the U.S. Senate to confirm his recent nominations for key roles on the Federal Reserve Board "without any further delay."

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; writing by Andrea Shalal; editing by Howard Goller)

