Biden says it will take 'days and weeks' for Build Back Better bill

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday appeared to acknowledge that his Build Back Better bill may not pass the Senate in the remaining weeks of this year, saying Democrats would seek to advance the legislation "over the days and weeks ahead."

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has set a Christmas deadline for passing the $1.75 trillion social spending and climate change bill.

Biden has been in negotiations with Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who has withheld his support for the bill, making him a key vote in the evenly divided chamber.

"I believe that we will bridge our differences and advance the Build Back Better plan, even in the face of fierce Republican opposition," Biden said in a statement.

He said Manchin has reiterated his support for the overall cost of the bill.

