Biden says immigration is a shared hemispheric challenge for Mexico, U.S.

Adds U.S. president's full name in first graph

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said that dealing with immigration was a shared hemispheric challenge for both the United States and Mexico as Mexico's leader visited the White House on Tuesday.

Biden, who also said he had good relations with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, added that his administration was creating legal pathways for migrants.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; writing by Kanishka Singh)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.