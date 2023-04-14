US Markets

Biden says he will announce run for re-election 'soon'

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

April 14, 2023 — 07:40 pm EDT

Written by Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt for Reuters ->

By Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt

KNOCK, Ireland, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he has decided to run for a second term and would formally announce his re-election campaign "relatively soon."

"We'll announce it relatively soon. But the trip here just reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done," Biden told reporters at the tail-end of an emotional trip to Ireland. "I told you my plan is to run again."

