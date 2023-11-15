Biden says he made it clear to Israel it would be a mistake to occupy Gaza

WOODSIDE, California, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he had made it clear to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that a two-state solution was the only answer to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict and that occupying Gaza would be a mistake.

Biden told reporters he was doing everything in his power to free hostages held by the Hamas militant group in Gaza, but that did not mean sending in the U.S. military.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jeff Mason; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((andrea.shalal@tr.com; +1 202-815-7432;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.