Biden says he made it clear to Israel it would be a mistake to occupy Gaza

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

November 15, 2023 — 08:42 pm EST

Written by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jeff Mason for Reuters ->

WOODSIDE, California, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he had made it clear to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that a two-state solution was the only answer to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict and that occupying Gaza would be a mistake.

Biden told reporters he was doing everything in his power to free hostages held by the Hamas militant group in Gaza, but that did not mean sending in the U.S. military.

