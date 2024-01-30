News & Insights

US Markets

Biden says he has decided how to respond to attack on US troops in Jordan

Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

January 30, 2024 — 10:56 am EST

Written by Jeff Mason for Reuters ->

By Jeff Mason

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he has made up his mind on how to respond to a drone attack that killed U.S. service members in Jordan, as he weighs punishing Iran-backed militias without triggering a wider war.

He said the United States does not need a wider war in the Middle East, echoing comments from other officials on Tuesday that the United States does not want a war with Iran.

Biden has been weighing his options and the expectation has been that there will be retaliatory strikes, but the timing of the response has been unclear.

"I don't think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That's not what I'm looking for," said Biden.

Biden replied "yes" when asked if he had decided how to respond to the attacks.

Asked if Iran was responsible, Biden added: "I do hold....them responsible in the sense that they're supplying the weapons" to those who carried out the attacks.

Three U.S. service members were killed and at least 34 wounded in a drone attack by Iran-backed militants on U.S. troops in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border, officials said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu and Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.