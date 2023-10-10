News & Insights

Biden says he discussed U.S. support for Israel with Netanyahu

Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

October 10, 2023 — 01:51 pm EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil and Susan Heavey for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he discussed support for Israel in his call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday after meeting with U.S. national security teams "to direct next steps."

"We connected with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss coordination to support Israel, deter hostile actors, and protect innocent people," Biden said in a social media post before making public remarks on the situation in Israel.

