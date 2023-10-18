News & Insights

Biden says he asked Netanyahu "tough questions" during meeting -X post

October 18, 2023 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu for Reuters ->

TEL AVIV, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "tough questions" during their meeting on Wednesday in Tel Aviv, where they also discussed humanitarian needs, security assistance and information on unaccounted Americans.

"I asked tough questions as a friend of Israel. We will continue to deter any actor wanting to widen this conflict." Biden said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu; editing by Susan Heavey)

