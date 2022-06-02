Biden says gun control efforts are not about taking away anyone's guns

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that current gun control efforts are not about taking away anyone's guns, noting that too many everyday places in America have become killing fields.

Speaking from the White House, the president said that nothing has been done after many mass shootings, but this time we must actually do something.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler)

