Biden says goal of Xi meeting is to resume normal communications

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

November 14, 2023 — 10:54 am EST

Written by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday his goal during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week is to resume normal communications between the two superpowers, including military-to-military contacts.

Speaking to reporters after remarks on climate change at the White House, Biden said he is trying to change the U.S. relationship with China for the better, after a period of strained ties. The two leaders meet on Wednesday in the San Francisco area.

