Biden says Democrats' spending deal will ease inflation

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the spending deal struck by Senate Democrats is a compromise that does not deliver his full agenda but will ease inflation pressures, lower healthcare costs and deal with climate change.

