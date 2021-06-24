Biden says deal reached on infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said a deal had been reached on an infrastructure spending plan as he emerged from a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators.

"We have a deal," he told reporters at the White House after meeting with members from the so-called Group of 21, who have been seeking a bipartisan agreement on an infrastructure bill.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; writing by Tim Ahmann)

((tim.ahmann@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898-8370; Reuters Messaging: tim.ahmann.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.