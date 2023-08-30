Biden says climate crisis is undeniable after Hurricane Idalia damage

Adds Biden quote, paragraph 2; context and background, paragraphs 3-8

WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said no one could deny that the world is facing a climate crisis, after Hurricane Idalia plowed through the Big Bend region of Florida and forced millions of residents to evacuate.

"I don't think anybody can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore," Biden told reporters at the White House. "Just look around. Historic floods. I mean, historic floods. More intense droughts, extreme heat, significant wildfires have caused significant damage.”

DeSantis in May signed a sweeping law barring state officials from investing public money to promote environmental, social and governance goals and prohibiting ESG bond sales.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy called "the climate agenda" a "hoax" during last week's GOP debate.

On Tuesday, she told reporters that extreme storms were part of a "new normal" that Americans are facing, adding that investments in resilience and mitigation were critical to prepare for future storms.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Andrea Shalal and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Andy Sullivan)

((trevor.hunnicutt@tr.com; +1 (332) 219 1571; twitter.com/TrevorNews; Reuters Messaging: trevor.hunnicutt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.