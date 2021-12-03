Biden says China may release more oil from reserves

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday China could release more oil from its reserves although it has not done so yet, adding that decreases in gasoline prices are beginning to reach Americans.

Citing a decision by the United States and other countries including India and Japan to release oil from reserves to help lower prices, Biden said "China may very well do more as well. They haven't done it yet."

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)

