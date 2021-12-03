US Markets

Biden says China may release more oil from reserves

Contributor
Trevor Hunnicutt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday China could release more oil from its reserves although it has not done so yet, adding that decreases in gasoline prices are beginning to reach Americans.

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday China could release more oil from its reserves although it has not done so yet, adding that decreases in gasoline prices are beginning to reach Americans.

Citing a decision by the United States and other countries including India and Japan to release oil from reserves to help lower prices, Biden said "China may very well do more as well. They haven't done it yet."

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)

((Alexandra.Alper@thomsonreuters.com; +1(202)354-5865; Reuters Messaging: alexandra.alper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/alexalper?lang=en))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular