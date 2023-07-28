News & Insights

US Markets

Biden says Brazil’s Lula wants to meet with him shortly on climate

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

July 28, 2023 — 05:46 pm EDT

Written by Trevor Hunnicutt and Maine for Reuters ->

Adds Biden comment, background, paragraphs 2-4

FREEPORT, Maine, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wants to meet with him shortly on climate.

"Lula from Brazil wants to meet with me shortly because you know there’s more carbon absorbed from the air in the Amazon than all the carbon admitted in the United States of America on a yearly basis. Guess what, they’re having trouble," Biden told a campaign event.

Biden did not say when or where the meeting with Lula would take place.

In June, Lula unveiled plans to meet a pledge to eliminate deforestation in the Amazon, the world's largest tropical rainforest, by 2030.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in Freeport, Maine Editing by Eric Beech, Dan Whitcomb and Matthew Lewis)

((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.