Biden says Brazil and United States on 'same page' on climate

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden described the United States and Brazil as being on the "same page" with regard to climate change as he opened a meeting on Friday with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

