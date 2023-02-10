US Markets

Biden says Brazil and United States on 'same page' on climate

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

February 10, 2023 — 04:14 pm EST

Written by Andreal Shalal and Trevor Hunnicutt for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden described the United States and Brazil as being on the "same page" with regard to climate change as he opened a meeting on Friday with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

