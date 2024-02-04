Biden Says 2024 Race Is 'Weirdest Campaign I've Ever Engaged In' As Trump Oddly Compares His Looks To Elvis Presley

On Saturday, President Joe Biden described the 2024 presidential election as the most bizarre campaign he has ever been involved in, citing the eccentric conduct of his Republican rival, former President Donald Trump.

"Look, I'm feeling good about where we are," he told supporters at Delaware campaign office in Wilmington, according to RealClearPolitics. "I really am. You know, the folks are starting to focus in. The guy we're running against he is not for anything, he is against everything. You know, I mean it. It's the weirdest campaign I've ever been engaged in. It's even worse in terms of his behavior than the last time, in 2020. Kamala mentioned there is so much at stake. This crowd really knows me extremely well. You know me too well. Don't tell everything you know guys."

That same day, Trump sought validation on his social media platform Truth Social by equating himself to Elvis Presley.

In a post showing a digitally altered photo combing his and Elvis' features, the former president wrote, “For so many years, people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike.” He then asked his audience, “What do you think?”

Trump has previously drawn parallels between himself and various figures, including George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Nelson Mandela. He also once likened his appeal to that of the Mona Lisa.

Also Read: Trump Has Better Shot Of Beating Biden Than His GOP Rivals Claim, According To Latest Polls

Moreover, Trump's supporters compared him to Jesus, especially during his arraignment over the hush-money case.

Biden Dominates South Carolina Primary, Eyes Democratic Nomination

On Saturday, Biden achieved a decisive victory in the South Carolina primary, reported The Hill.

Emphasizing the significance of the victory, Mr. Biden expressed confidence that South Carolina's support would propel him back to the presidency.

"The people of South Carolina have spoken again, and I have no doubt that you have set us on the path to winning the presidency again — and making Donald Trump a loser again," he stated in a campaign release.

Biden garnered more than 96 percent of the vote with 80 percent of the ballots counted. His overwhelming support spanned every county, securing over 95 percent of the vote in each, including areas with a substantial Black population.

Now Read: Trump Fires Back At Biden, Accuses President Of Undermining Democracy: 'He Is Crooked, The Most Corrupt President We've Ever Had'

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.