US Markets

Biden rules out naming panel to probe Jan. 6 violence at U.S. Capitol -report

Contributor
Diane Bartz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

President Joe Biden has ruled out appointing a commission to investigate the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 but will press Congress to do so, Axios reported on Thursday citing White House officials.

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has ruled out appointing a commission to investigate the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 but will press Congress to do so, Axios reported on Thursday citing White House officials.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular