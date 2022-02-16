Biden rejects Trump request, orders White House visitor logs released to Jan 6 panel -letter

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has rejected his predecessor Donald Trump's claim of executive privilege and ordered the National Archives to release White House visitor logs to the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a letter from the White House counsel.

