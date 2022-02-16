US Markets

Biden rejects Trump request, orders White House visitor logs released to Jan 6 panel -letter

Contributor
Steve Holland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Joe Biden has rejected his predecessor Donald Trump's claim of executive privilege and ordered the National Archives to release White House visitor logs to the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a letter from the White House counsel.

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has rejected his predecessor Donald Trump's claim of executive privilege and ordered the National Archives to release White House visitor logs to the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a letter from the White House counsel.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular