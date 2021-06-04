US Markets

Biden rejected new Republican offer on infrastructure -White House

Trevor Hunnicutt Reuters
U.S. President Joe Biden rejected a newly offered infrastructure proposal from Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito during a call on Friday, the White House said.

Capito offered to increase the Republican's prior proposal by about $50 billion but Biden said it "did not meet his objectives to grow the economy, tackle the climate crisis, and create new jobs," according to a statement by White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

