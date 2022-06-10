Biden promised Bolsonaro U.S. would reconsider tariffs on Brazil steel - Brazil govt sources

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has promised his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro that the United States will reconsider tariffs levied on Brazilian steel as they held a bilateral meeting on Thursday, two Brazil government sources said.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.