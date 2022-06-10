US Markets

Biden promised Bolsonaro U.S. would reconsider tariffs on Brazil steel - Brazil govt sources

Lisandra Paraguassu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has promised his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro that the United States will reconsider tariffs levied on Brazilian steel as they held a bilateral meeting on Thursday, two Brazil government sources said.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Most Popular