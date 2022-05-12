Biden presses companies on infant formula, FDA to announce import steps

US Markets
WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met with executives from infant formula manufactures and retailers including Target, Walmart and Nestle's Gerber on Thursday to discuss doing everything they could to get families access to formula, an administration official said.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration will announce new steps in the coming days regarding importing certain infant formula products from abroad, the White House said, and Biden has asked the Federal Trade Commission to use all its tools to probe reports of predatory conduct such as price gouging related to infant formula.

