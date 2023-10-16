Biden Pledges Support For Israel Against Hamas, Ukraine Against Putin: 'We're The United States Of America For God's Sake, The Most Powerful Nation In The History Of The World'

President Joe Biden shared updates on the Middle East conflict and ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine during an interview on “60 Minutes” over the weekend.

Here’s the update on what Biden thinks is next for both regions and how the U.S. will show support.

Support for Israel: The president has cautioned against Israel occupying the Gaza territory once again, but voiced his support during the interview.

“I guarantee we’re gonna provide them everything we need,” Biden said during the interview which aired on Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA)(NASDAQ: PARAA)-owned CBS.

Biden ruled out the necessity of sending ground troops to Israel, stating the country has “one of the finest fighting forces in the country.”

The president said there is a “fundamental difference” between Israelis and the Hamas militant group.

“Israel is going after a group of people who have engaged in barbarism that is as consequential as the Holocaust. And — so I think Israel has to respond. They have to go after Hamas. Hamas is a bunch of cowards.”

Biden said he’s confident the Israelis will do everything in their power not to kill civilians when retaliating against Hamas.

The president said the U.S. is talking to members of the conflict about a potential “safe zone.”

The news came as it was reported Gaza had been cut off from food, water and fuel supplies.

“We’re also talking to Egyptians, whether there is an outlet to get these children and women out of that area at this moment.”

Biden said he would like to see a humanitarian corridor and humanitarian supplies to help during the current conflict.

Support for Ukraine: The ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia continued to be a hot topic ahead of the 2024 election with more calls for the U.S. to help support Ukraine.

Biden said Congress was currently hurt by the lack of a Speaker of the House and dysfunction in the Republican Party.

“Thirty percent of it (Republican Party) is made up of these MAGA Republicans who, they don’t look at the same way you and I look at democracy,” Biden said.

Biden also brushed off the notion that the U.S. can’t help support Israel and Ukraine at the same time.

“We’re the United States of America for God’s sake, the most powerful nation in the history, not in the world, in the history of the world. The history of the world. We can take care of both of these and still maintain our overall international defense.”

Biden said the effort to support Ukraine could help the U.S. in the future if it can prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from succeeding in his efforts.

“Imagine what happens now if he were able to succeed. Have you ever known a major war in Europe we didn’t get sucked into? We don’t want that to happen.”

Biden said it’s critical for Ukraine to win and its democracy to be sustained.

“Imagine what happens if we, in fact, unite all of Europe and Putin is finally put down where he cannot cause the kind of trouble he’s been causing. We have enormous opportunities, enormous opportunities to make it a better world.”

