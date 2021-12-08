Biden pledges end to gas-powered federal vehicle purchases by 2035

Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday will sign an executive order vowing to transition to the acquisition of only zero-emission vehicles by 2035 for the federal vehicle fleet, the White House said.

The U.S. government owns about 600,000 vehicles. Biden's executive order also pledges 100% zero-emission light duty vehicle acquisitions by 2027.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

