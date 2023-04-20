Biden plans to make re-election announcement next week - Washington Post

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and his team are preparing to announce his re-election campaign next week, with aides finalizing plans to release a video for the president to launch his campaign, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing people briefed on the plans.

