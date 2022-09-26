Biden plan to cancel some U.S. student loan debt will cost $400 bln -CBO

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's executive actions cancelling some student loan debt will cost about $400 billion, the Congressional Budget Office said on Monday.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Caitlin Webber)

