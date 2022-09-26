US Markets

Biden plan to cancel some U.S. student loan debt will cost $400 bln -CBO

Contributor
Eric Beech Caitlin Webber Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Geoff Burke

U.S. President Joe Biden's executive actions cancelling some student loan debt will cost about $400 billion, the Congressional Budget Office said on Monday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Caitlin Webber) ((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net; caitlin.webber@thomsonreuters.com)) nS0N2Z002N

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's executive actions cancelling some student loan debt will cost about $400 billion, the Congressional Budget Office said on Monday.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Caitlin Webber)

((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net; caitlin.webber@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular