Biden Plan Cancels $39 Billion In Student Loans For More Than 800,000 Borrowers. Do You Qualify?

Roughly 804,000 borrowers will see $39 billion of federal student loan debt forgiven in a matter of weeks, under a new program announced by the Biden Administration on Friday. The announcement follows a June decision by the Supreme Court that blocked Biden from implementing a much more expansive plan that would have forgiven $441 billion in loans.

The new Department of Education initiative applies to borrowers who pay their federal student loans under income-driven repayment (IDR) plans. With an IDR plan, a borrower must make their payments consistently for the equivalent of 20 or 25 years; the government then forgives any remaining balance.

The Education Department says its new program will give IDR borrowers credit for past payments that should have moved them closer to forgiveness by now. It says inaccurate accounting caused many borrowers to lose ground, and alleges that some loans were improperly put into forbearance by servicers.

“For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress towards forgiveness,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in the announcement. “By fixing past administrative failures, we are ensuring everyone gets the forgiveness they deserve.”

Some Republicans are blasting the move. The chair of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, called it “shameful.”

“This president is dead set on ruining our postsecondary education financing system for a few votes next November, taxpayers and the rule of law be damned,” said Foxx in a statement.

Biden’s Fight to Forgive Student Loan Debt Continues

This latest federal student loan relief effort is one of several attempts that the Biden Administration has made to forgive debt or delay the resumption of student loan payments, which were put on hold during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The plan struck down in June would have forgiven up to $20,000 in federal student loans for roughly 40 million borrowers. The Supreme Court said the law underpinning the plan did not apply to widespread loan forgiveness.

President Biden then announced that after Covid-19 forbearance measures are lifted in October, borrowers will have a 12-month “on-ramp” to begin making federal loan payments. From October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024, borrowers who miss monthly payments will not have their student loans placed into delinquency or sent to a debt collector. Any problems with loan payments during that time will also not affect their credit scores.

Overall, the administration says it has now approved more than $116 billion in student loan forgiveness for roughly 3.4 million borrowers.

How to Get Student Loan Forgiveness for IDR Plans

Eligible borrowers in IDR plans will receive a notice in the coming days about the new forgiveness plan. Discharges will begin 30 days after an emailed notice. This includes borrowers with Direct Loans or Federal Family Education Loans, including Parent PLUS loans, held by the Education Department.

In order to be eligible for IDR plan forgiveness, the Education Department says, the borrower must have reached the necessary threshold with credit for any of the following payment periods:

Any month in which a borrower was in a repayment status, regardless of whether payments were partial or late, the type of loan or the repayment plan

Any period in which a borrower spent at least 12 consecutive months in forbearance

Any month in forbearance for borrowers who spent at least 36 cumulative months in forbearance

Any month spent in deferment (except for in-school deferment) prior to 2013

Any month spent in economic hardship or military deferments on or after January 1, 2013

If any of these occurred before a loan consolidation, they will also count toward forgiveness.

