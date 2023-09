Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration strongly opposes passage of a bill in the House of Representatives that would change procedures for the import and export of natural gas, the White House said on Monday.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Mark Porter)

