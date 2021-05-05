US Markets

Biden officials undecided on fate of Minnesota's Twin Metals mine project

Contributors
Andrea Shalal Reuters
Ernest Scheyder Reuters
Published

The United States has not decided whether to approve or deny the controversial Twin Metals copper mining project in Minnesota, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Wednesday.

The Biden administration is "trying to find the balance between preserving a pristine area, and at the same time looking for ways in which job growth, economic growth can take place in rural areas. And that's what we're going to attempt to do," Vilsack told reporters in a White House briefing.

