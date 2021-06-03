Commodities

Biden offers to drop corporate tax hike proposal -source

Contributor
Jarrett Renfrew Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

U.S. President Joe Biden offered to scrap his proposed corporate tax hike during negotiations with Republicans on an infrastructure package, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday, in what would be a major concession by the Democratic president as he works to hammer out a deal this week.

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden offered to scrap his proposed corporate tax hike during negotiations with Republicans on an infrastructure package, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday, in what would be a major concession by the Democratic president as he works to hammer out a deal this week.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renfrew; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular