Biden offers to drop corporate tax hike proposal -source

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden offered to scrap his proposed corporate tax hike during negotiations with Republicans on an infrastructure package, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday, in what would be a major concession by the Democratic president as he works to hammer out a deal this week.

