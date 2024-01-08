News & Insights

Biden not considering firing Pentagon chief Austin, White House official says

January 08, 2024 — 09:49 am EST

Written by Jeff Mason for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is not considering firing Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin over the Pentagon chief's failure to disclose a hospitalization for days, a White House official said on Monday.

Asked whether Austin had been unconscious at all since Jan. 1, and whether the White House had been informed about that, the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said he did not know.

Officials disclosed on Sunday that Austin's hospitalization was kept far more secret than previously known, adding his deputy to a long list of people right up to Biden who were kept in the dark for days.

It is not known what health issue spurred Austin's hospitalization.

