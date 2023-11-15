Biden nominates union lawyer, Muslim American to U.S. appeals courts

By Nate Raymond

Nov 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated the top lawyer at a major labor union and a Muslim American attorney to become federal appeals court judges as part of a continued effort by the White House to diversify the federal judiciary.

Biden nominated Nicole Berner, the general counsel of Service Employees International Union, to the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and New Jersey attorney Adeel Mangi to join the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

If confirmed by the Democratic-controlled Senate, Berner would become the first openly LGBTQ 4th Circuit judge and Mangi, a partner at the law firm Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler, would become the first Muslim American federal appellate judge ever.

Only two other Muslim Americans have ever served as life-tenured federal judges and both were appointed by Biden to trial courts. A fourth's district court nomination is pending in the Senate.

Biden also nominated three new district court judges in Oregon and Indiana, a state with two Republican senators, whose support will be needed for the two nominees to win Senate confirmation under the Senate's "blue slip" custom.

White House Counsel Ed Siskel in a statement said the announcement "continues the President's drive to bring professional and demographic diversity to the federal judiciary and his commitment to working with Senators on both sides of the aisle."

The Democratic president has so far won Senate confirmation for 154 lifetime federal judicial nominees, the vast majority of whom have been women or people of color.

His decision to nominate Berner heeds calls from progressive advocates for the White House to appoint more pro-union labor lawyers to the bench at a time of rising unionization efforts nationwide and strikes in major industries.

Berner, a former staff attorney at Planned Parenthood who joined SEIU in 2006, has since 2019 been on a short-list of potential Supreme Court nominees put forward by the progressive group Demand Justice.

SEIU represents about two million workers in health care, property services and the public sectors.

Berner is married to Debra Katz, a prominent employment and whistleblower rights lawyer who during now-U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's 2018 confirmation hearings represented Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused him of sexual assault.

Biden nominated two state court judges to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana, Gretchen Lund and Cristal Brisco, who would become the first Black woman on the court if confirmed.

He also nominated Amy Baggio, a state court judge in Portland, Oregon and former federal public defender, to serve on that state's federal bench.

