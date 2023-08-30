Biden nominates new federal judges, including first for Texas trial court

By Andrew Goudsward

Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday unveiled his first slate of judicial nominees in more than two months, including his first trial court nominee in Texas.

Biden nominated John Kazen, a U.S. magistrate judge in the Southern District of Texas, to the trial court in that district. Kazen previously founded the Texas-based real estate and litigation law firm Kazen Meurer & Perez.

Texas has two Republican senators, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, who under the U.S. Senate’s “blue slip” custom must approve a district court nominee from their home state for the nomination to advance.

Spokespeople for Cornyn and Cruz did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The pair previously worked with the White House on Biden'sof a Texas magistrate judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which was hailed by both sides as an example of bipartisan cooperation.

Texas currently has eight vacancies on its federal trial courts, creating what the federal judiciary’s policymaking body has deemed a “judicial emergency” in two districts because of the increased workload on other judges.

Biden on Wednesday also selected Colleen Holland for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York. Holland has served as special counsel to the chief judge of that court since 2021, according to a White House statement.

The other nominees are Micah Smith, a federal prosecutor in Hawaii, tapped for the U.S. District Court in the state, and Ramona Manglona, who was renominated for a second 10-year term as chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern Marina Islands, a U.S. island territory.

The U.S. Senate has confirmed 140 federal judges nominated by Biden, according to the American Constitution Society. The Senate in June confirmed the 100th district court nominee since Biden took office, but the pace of nominations has slowed in recent months as many remaining vacancies are in states with two Republican senators.

