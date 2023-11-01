Biden nominates five judges in Republican-led states

By Nate Raymond

Nov 1 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated five new district court judges in Florida and South Carolina in the latest instance of the White House working across the aisle to fill vacancies on the bench in states with Republican senators.

Currently, there are 61 judicial vacancies nationally that have no nominee pending. Two-thirds of those are in states with Republican senators, who have the ability to block any nominees Biden makes in their backyards without their support.

Wednesday's nominees include Jacqueline Becerra, Melissa Damian and David Leibowitz, all selected for seats in the Southern District of Florida; Julie Sneed, a nominee in the Middle District of Florida; and Jacquelyn Austin in South Carolina.

They all come from states with two Republican senators, Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott of Florida and Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott of South Carolina, whose support is expected.

That support is key because any senator can effectively veto a district court nominee from his or her home state thanks to a Senate custom in which senators must return so-called "blue slips" supporting nominees from their states in order for the Senate Judiciary Committee to consider them.

That custom has led to complaints from progressive advocates, who claim that Senate Republicans have used blue slips to obstruct Biden's nominations and argue the blue slip custom should be abandoned.

The bulk of Biden's 148 confirmed nominees have hailed from states with two Democratic senators.

Senator Dick Durbin, the Judiciary Committee's Democratic chairman from Illinois, has stood by the blue slip tradition, even as he that "some judicial vacancies in states with Republican senators have languished for months on end."

The White House has already worked with Senate Republicans this year to confirm district court judges from Indiana, Idaho and Louisiana, and a few other nominees from states with Republican senators are pending, including one from Texas the Judiciary Committee advanced on Thursday.

"The President remains committed to reaching across the aisle and working with Senate Republicans to fill judicial vacancies with highly qualified individuals from diverse professional and personal backgrounds," White House counsel Ed Siskel said in a statement.

All of Wednesday's nominees except Leibowitz are federal magistrate judges who if confirmed would be elevated to life-tenured district court judgeships.

Leibowitz, a former federal prosecutor, serves as corporate counsel for auto dealer Braman Management Association in Miami and is the nephew of billionaire Norman Braman, a longtime Rubio benefactor.

The Miami Herald in 2020 reported that Republican then-President Donald Trump was expected to nominate Leibowitz to the bench, but the nomination ultimately never occurred. Trump secured confirmation of 234 judicial nominees during his tenure.

