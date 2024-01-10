Biden names first 6 new judicial nominees of 2024

*

Amir Ali is civil rights litigator nominated to be D.C. judge

*

Judge Melissa DuBose would be first person of color on Rhode Island's federal bench

By Nate Raymond

Jan 10 - President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his first six new judicial nominees of 2024, including a civil rights lawyer tapped to become the first Muslim American federal judge to serve on the district court bench in the nation's capital.

Amir Ali, the president and executive director of the civil rights organization the MacArthur Justice Center, was among six diverse nominees who if confirmed by the U.S. Senate would serve as district court judges in Washington, D.C., California, Illinois, Michigan, Rhode Island, and Virginia.

Ali, who is also the director of Harvard Law School's Criminal Justice Appellate Clinic, would, if confirmed, also be the first Arab American to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. That court has been flooded with cases arising out of the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, by supporters of Republican former President Donald Trump.

Biden has pushed to fulfill a campaign pledge to diversify a federal bench long overrepresented by white men, former prosecutors and law firm partners.

To date, 167 of his judicial nominees have been confirmed. Of those judges, 108 have been women and nearly two-thirds have been people of color. Many have also been civil rights lawyers or public defenders.

Wednesday's nominees also included Melissa DuBose, a Black state court judge in Rhode Island who would become the first person of color and openly LGBTQ individual to serve as a life-tenured federal judge in the state.

Should she and Biden's pending nominee to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nicole Berner, win Senate confirmation, the Democratic president will tie former President Barack Obama's record of naming 11 openly LGBTQ judges to the federal bench, according to the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

Another nominee is Chicago-based U.S. Magistrate Judge Sunil Harjani, who is a former federal prosecutor and lawyer at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. If confirmed, he would become the second South Asian judge to serve on a federal district court in Illinois, according to the Leadership Conference.

Jasmine Yoon, a former federal prosecutor who is now the vice president of corporate integrity, ethics and investigations at the bank Capital One, was nominated to become the first Asian American judge in Virginia and was appointed to a seat in the state's Western District.

Biden also nominated Ronald White, a federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of Michigan, to join the bench in his district and San Diego County Superior Court Judge Rebecca Kanter to serve on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California. Keywords: JUDICIARY NOMINEES/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.