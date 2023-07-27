News & Insights

US Markets

Biden, Meloni speak of possibly boosting US-Italy trade

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

July 27, 2023 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by Andrea Shalal for Reuters ->

July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke about the possibility of boosting trade between the two countries as they met at the White House on Thursday.

Biden said he saw no reason why trade couldn't increase while Meloni said she agreed about the possibility of boosting trade with the United States.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington; writing by Costas Pitas)

((Costas.Pitas@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @Cpitas on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.