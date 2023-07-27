Biden, Meloni speak of possibly boosting US-Italy trade

July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke about the possibility of boosting trade between the two countries as they met at the White House on Thursday.

Biden said he saw no reason why trade couldn't increase while Meloni said she agreed about the possibility of boosting trade with the United States.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington; writing by Costas Pitas)

