Biden meets Erdogan at G20 summit in Bali

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

November 15, 2022 — 03:11 am EST

Written by Can Sezer and Ece Toksabay for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a G20 summit on Indonesia's Bali island on Tuesday, according to Erdogan's office and footage of the encounter on Turkish state broadcaster TRT.

Turkey's presidency gave no further details.

Agenda items for the NATO members could include extending a deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports to continue; Ankara's request for F-16 jets; NATO enlargement; and the weekend Istanbul bomb attack that Ankara blamed on Kurdish militants.

