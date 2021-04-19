Biden, meeting with lawmakers, says willing to compromise on infrastructure

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he was willing to compromise on his $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal on Monday before meeting with a group of bipartisan lawmakers at the White House.

The Democratic president said he would discuss with lawmakers what is in the program and how to pay for the initiatives.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Susan Heavey)

